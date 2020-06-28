The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including a residential burglary on Skyline Drive on the evening of June 19 after the home’s door was kicked in and a computer and a handgun were stolen. No suspect has been named in the burglary.
Three cases of theft from motor vehicles were reported including two vehicles whose windows were broken at two separate homes on Centerview Drive on the morning of June 24.
One vehicle had nothing taken after the window was broken, while the other incident saw a backpack with a laptop stolen.
On June 16 sunglasses and AirPods were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Barnstaple Lane. No suspects have been named in any of the thefts.
One case of vandalism was reported at the Extended Stay America on June 19 after a window was broken by a guest. Police have identified a suspect but have not yet filed charges.
Several cases of general theft were reported including Silver Eagle coins that were reported stolen from a Norwood Drive home sometime between May 21 and May 25. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Power tools were shoplifted from Home Depot on June 20. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Gift cards and merchandise were fraudulently purchased with a resident’s checking account, while another resident's Venmo account was compromised, both on June 13. Sometime between June 12 and June 19 another resident had a fraudulent line of credit was opened at Best Buy. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.
