The Brentwood Police Department responded to a variety of crimes as outlined in their weekly crime analysis including the burglary of the Franklin Road BP Mapco early on Feb. 16. Police said that an unknown person broke a window to the store and stole vape products.
Vape products were also stolen from another BP Mapco on Moore's Lane on Feb. 12 in a shoplifting incident.
Three residential burglaries were also reported, with one incident taking place sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 after an unknown person broke the rear window of a Longstreet home and stole jewelry.
Sometime between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 jewelry was also stolen from a Fallswood Lane home after it was also accessed by an unknown person by way of a rear window.
On the night of Feb. 16 music equipment was stolen from an unlocked garage on Haber Drive. No suspect was identified in the incident.
Jewelry was also reported as stolen from a home on Heritage Way sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 by an unknown person, but police listed this incident as a general theft and not a burglary.
Police have identified a suspect wanted in the theft of a 2020 Nissan Maxima that was not returned an Enterprise rental location on Dec. 23.
One resident was also the victim of a phone scam by an unknown person that compromised her bank account.
