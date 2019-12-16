The Brentwood Police Department detailed thefts and vandalism in its weekly crime analysis.
Three incidents of general theft were reported which included the arrests of two people in the shoplifting of clothing from Stein Mart and liquor from Grapevine Wine and Spirits on Dec. 6.
Another unidentified person was named as a suspect in the shoplifting of tools from Home Depot on Dec. 8. According to BPD, charges are pending in that crime.
One case of vandalism was also reported after a road rage incident on Dec. 9 saw an unidentified, middle aged white male driving a Ford F-150 throw an object at another vehicle, cracking the victim’s window.
According to Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh, the incident happened on I-65 near mile marker 71 and no one has been charged in the crime that resulted in no injuries.
Two cases of theft from vehicles were reported, both from unlocked vehicles.
One incident happened on Dec. 10 on Morningside Drive and involved the alleged theft of tools and exterior lighting. Police have named an unidentified white man in his 40s with dark hair and beard driving dark colored SUV as a suspect.
The second incident involved the theft of a wallet from a vehicle on Creekside Crossing on Dec. 11. No suspect has been named in the crime.
Finally, one incident of theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Nov. 29 after a 2012 BMW 328i was purchased with a forged check. Police have named and unidentified black male as the suspect in the crime.
