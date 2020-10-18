The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including the robbery of a man who accepted a ride home from a bar by two women he didn’t know in the early morning of Oct. 3.
According to BPD, the unidentified suspects were two Black women in their late 20’s or early 30's, one of which had a tattoo on her hand.
Police said in an email that the unidentified victim did sustain minor injuries that did not need medical attention, adding that the man’s wallet and phone were stolen in the robbery that didn’t involve the use of any weapons.
An unidentified person was arrested after they attempted to steal a 2003 Mercedes Benz from a parking lot on Oct. 12 on Moores Lane.
A 36-foot Ford motor home was stolen sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 from a Wilson Pike parking lot and was later recovered abandoned in Meridian, Miss. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Two homes under construction on Concord Pass had their windows broken sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 and Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 respectively. No suspects have been named in the vandalisms.
Police have listed an unidentified male driving an older black Honda Civic in the theft of tools from Home Depot on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.
A 5x10 utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot on Crossroads Boulevard sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. No suspects have been named in the theft.
An unidentified suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing two Milwaukee grass trimmers from Home Depot on Oct. 13.
Police listed unidentified sub-contractors working in a Grey Pointe Court home as suspects in the theft of a MacBook Pro sometime between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.
An unidentified older white man with gray hair has been listed as a suspect in an online fraud that defrauded Best Buy on Oct. 12.
An unidentified Latino male wearing a black cap, black face mask, blue shirt and jeans as the suspect in the theft of toner cartridges and a storage box from Office Depot on Oct. 10.
Police listed an unidentified Black male driving a black Acura as the suspect in the theft of two cases of beer from the BP Mapco on Franklin Road on Oct. 10.
No suspect has been listed in the identify theft that saw a credit line opened in a resident’s name sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.
