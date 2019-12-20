The Brentwood Police Department reported cases of shoplifting, thefts from vehicles and holiday package thefts in their weekly crime analysis.
One unidentified person was arrested on Dec. 13 for allegedly shoplifting tools from Home Depot.
A second theft was reported when a package was stolen from the front porch of a home on Mountainview Place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 13. No suspects have been named.
Four thefts from motor vehicles were reported including a gym bag that was taken from a vehicle on Dec. 15 on Franklin Road after the front passenger side window was broken.
Cash was stolen from a vehicle on Mansion Drive sometime between Dec. 16 and 17. According to BPD, two vehicles were accessed at the same location with one having a window broken out while the other was unlocked.
Money was also taken from an unlocked vehicle on Robert E. Lee Lane sometime between Dec. 17 and 18.
Sunglasses were also taken from an unlocked vehicle at a different address on Robert E. Lee Lane on Dec. 18.
No suspects have been identified in any of the thefts from motor vehicles.
