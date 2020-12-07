The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including the burglary of an Edmondson Pike home sometime between Nov. 23-Nov. 29.
Police said that an unknown person kicked in the front door of the home and took shotguns and rifles.
Another home burglary sometime on the night of Nov. 26 or the morning of Nov. 27 saw a purse stolen by an unknown person from a vehicle that was parked in the garage of a home on Coxboro Drive.
Sometime between Nov. 15-Dec. 3, an unknown person forced entry into the rear of a Moonlight Trail home and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
One business burglary was reported after the BP Mapco on Franklin Road which saw an unidentified older white man make entry into the manager's office where he allegedly stole cigarettes on the night of Nov. 30.
On the night of Nov. 28, a 2019 Ford F-150 was stolen from the driveway of a Ennismore Lane home after the truck's key fob was left inside of the vehicle. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One unidentified person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting power tools from Home Depot on Nov. 27.
A wedding ring was also stolen by an unknown person from a Wilson Pike business on Nov. 30, while another person was the victim of an online scam that stole an undisclosed amount of money on Nov. 28.
