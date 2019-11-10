The Brentwood Police Department announced six thefts in its weekly crime report including a stolen handgun.
The handgun was taken from the master bedroom closet of a home on Sonoma Trail sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
Charges are pending for a Best Buy employee who is accused of stealing a video card on Oct. 30.
Police have named a white male in his 30s with dark hair wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants, driving a gray sedan as the suspect in the theft of camping and bicycle equipment from REI on Nov. 5.
A gym bag was taken from an unlocked locker at the YMCA on Concord Road on Nov. 2. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
A wallet was stolen from a home on Arden Ct. on Nov. 2 and although a suspect was identified the property was returned no charges were filed.
An unidentified person was the target of a phone scam targeting currency and prepaid cards on Nov. 6. No suspects have been identified.
