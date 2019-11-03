The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crimes including a stolen handgun, a stolen utility trailer, two stolen vehicles and two cases of vandalism in their weekly crime analysis.
Two unidentified people were arrested on Oct. 25 after a traffic stop yielded a stolen 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 out of Greenbrier.
A 2005 Volvo XC90 was stolen from the driveway of a home at Johnson Chapel Road on Oct. 28. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
A briefcase was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Foothills Drive sometime during the night of Oct. 24 and the morning of Oct. 25. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
Three juveniles are suspected in the vandalization of playground equipment owned by the Concord Crossing Home owners Associating. According to BPD the equipment was damaged after it was struck by a wooden board on Oct. 26 on Tunbridge Drive.
A brick wall at Mexicali Grill on Carothers Parkway was vandalized with spray paint on Oct. 27. No suspects have been identified in the crime.
Seven cases of general theft were reported including a handgun that was stolen from a bedroom on Fall Court West sometime between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22. Subcontractors have been identified as suspects by BPD.
A 6X12 utility trailers was stolen from the driveway of a home on Cloverbrook Drive on Oct. 30. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
Prescription medication and jewelry were stolen from the master bedroom of a home on Herschel Spears Circle between Oct. 10 and Oct. 25. A cleaning company employee has been listed as a suspect.
A cleaning company employee is also listed as the suspect in the theft of two watches from the master bedroom of a home on Long Valley Road after they were stolen on Oct. 25.
Purses and shoes were stolen from a master bedroom closet of a home on Lineberger Court between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27. An acquaintance of the homeowner has been listed as a suspect.
A wallet was stolen from a purse while a woman was at a restaurant on Franklin Road on Oct. 30. An unidentified white pregnant woman believed to be between 30 and 40 years old with dark hair driving a gray Honda sedan with a white man has been named as the suspect.
Packages containing clothes were stolen off the front porch of a home on Inavale Lane on Oct. 28. No suspects have been identified in the theft.
