The Brentwood Police Department reported the theft of a handgun, recovered a stolen vehicle and responded to an attempted burglary in their weekly crime analysis.
Four cases of general theft were reported including a handgun that was reported stolen from the master bedroom of a home on Chestnut Springs Road sometime between Oct. 13 and Oct. 18. No suspects have been named.
A wallet and its contents was stolen from a resident’s room in the Southerland Place assisted living facility on Oct. 6. According to BPD, a suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
Charges are also pending for a suspect in the theft of power tools from Home Depot on Moores Lane on Oct. 18
A wallet was also stolen from a restroom stall of the Twice Daily convince store on Carothers Parkway on Oct. 22 after the victim accidentally left it behind. No suspects have been identified.
A purse was also stolen from a vehicle on Heritage Way on Oct. 24 after the rear passenger window was broken. No suspects have been identified.
A 2019 GMC Acadia was stolen from a driveway on Wicklow Road on Oct. 22 and was later recovered unoccupied in Murfreesboro. It’s not clear if any suspects have been identified or charged in the theft.
A burglary at Bricks Cafe was attempted on the night of Oct. 20 after an unidentified person attempted to force their way into the back door of the business. No suspect has been identified.
