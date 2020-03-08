The Brentwood Police Department reported several thefts in their weekly crime analysis including the theft of a Lexus LX570 that was stolen sometime during the night of March 3 from a home on Westgate Circle. BPD has not identified a suspect in the theft.
Two instances of general theft were also reported. Brentwood police arrested one unidentified person after they allegedly stole cookware from TJ Maxx on March 4. Another unidentified person was arrested for allegedly stealing Bose Headphones from Best Buy on the same day.
