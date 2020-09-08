The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including the arrest of an unidentified person who allegedly stole linens from the maintenance room of Extended Stay North on Aug. 27.
Tools were also stolen from a Stella Vista Court home under construction on the night of Aug. 30. No suspect has been named in the theft.
An unidentified person was also arrested in the alleged theft of work clothes, a GPS and copper plates from an unlocked vehicle at Aubrey Silver Enterprises on the night of Aug. 27.
A door, deadbolt lock and shelving was vandalized at Homewood Suites on Aug. 28. No suspect has been named.
Wheels and tires were stolen from a Lexus at the Lexus dealership on Westgate Circle on Aug 31. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Wheels and tires were also stolen from a vehicle at Andrews Cadillac on Sept. 1. No suspects have been named in the theft.
An unspecified amount of cash was stolen from a hotel room on East Church Street on Aug. 31. No suspects have been named in the theft.
A former employee of Twice Daily is believed by police to be the suspect in the theft of an unspecified amount of cash from the store’s safe on Sept. 2.
An unidentified resident was the victim of a phishing scam that stole an unspecified amount of money from them sometime between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. No suspects have been named in the scam.
Purses and handbags were stolen from Nordstrom Rack on Aug. 28. Police have listed an unidentified Black male and an unidentified female with dark complexion wearing a hijab as suspects.
Bedding and clothing was stolen from TJ Maxx on Sept. 2. No suspects have been named in the theft.
