The Brentwood Police Department reported a series of thefts in its weekly crime analysis including the a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen on April 3 from a parking lot on East Church Street.
No suspects have been named in the crime.
Tools were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East Church Street sometime between April 2 and April 3. No suspect has been named in the crime.
Jewelry was taken from a home on Chesapeake Drive sometime between March 15 and March 23. No suspect has been named in the theft.
An unidentified person’s credit card was used fraudulently on March 12 and no suspect has been named in the crime.
A man on Tartan Drive was the victim of a phone scam on April 4 and no suspect has been named in the crime.
