The Brentwood Police Department reported a stolen vehicle, home and vehicle burglary and a series of thefts with stolen credit cards in their weekly crime analysis.
A 2020 Lexus LX570 was stolen from the lot of Lexus Preowned Cars on Westgate Boulevard sometime between April 30 and May 1. Police have not identified a suspect in the crime.
One case of residential burglary was reported at a Highwood Hill Road home after tools, floor sealer and cold medicine were reportedly stolen from the home’s garage during the night of April 6. No suspects have been named in the theft.
One case of theft from motor vehicles was reported on Stillwater Circle on April 29 after a purse and clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Police have identified a suspect in the crime.
Several cases of general theft occurred including a string of purchases with stolen credit cards.
Two separate unidentified people were the victim’s when unknown suspects used stolen credit cards were used to open lines of credit on May 1 and on May 5. It’s not clear if these incidents are connected.
Two separate unidentified people were the victims when unknown suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase two vehicles out of state on April 24 and April 30. It’s unclear it these incidents are connected.
One person was arrested after allegedly stealing a light bulb and a bucket from Home Depot on May 5.
