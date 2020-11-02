The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis including the theft of two vehicles.
One of those vehicles was a 2015 Audi Q5 that was stolen on the night of Oct. 24 from inside of an Elmbrooke Boulevard garage after the keys were left in the vehicle.
On the night of Oct. 28 a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was also stolen from a Gasserway Court home when the keys were left in the vehicle that was parked in the home's driveway.
No suspects have been named in the thefts.
Several thefts from motor vehicles also took place with three purses stolen from four vehicles on Knox Valley Drive on the night of Oct. 25. All of the vehicles had their windows broken and no suspects have been named in the thefts.
A purse was also stolen from a vehicle on Concord Road on Oct. 22 after someone punched the lock of one of the doors. No suspect has been named.
On the night of Oct. 23 a bookbag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Monarch Court. No suspect has been named.
Lastly, an unlocked vehicle was opened by an unknown person on the night of Oct. 28 on Gasserway Court, but it's unknown if anything was stolen.
Several instances of theft and shoplifting were also reported including the theft of three chainsaws from the barn of a Waller Road home sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24. No suspects have been named.
An unidentified person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting tequila from Grapevine Wine and Spirits on Oct. 27.
Two cases of identity theft occurred with one unidentified suspect opening a cable service and able to receive unemployment with the stolen identity while another unidentified suspect used a stolen identity to purchase a vehicle and open a line of credit.
Beer was stolen from Mapco on Franklin Road on Oct. 24 by an unidentified thin Black man in his 40's who was driving a silver Chevy Malibu.
A wallet was stolen by an unknown person from a Wheatfield Circle apartment on Oct. 20, while a political yard sign was stolen from an Ashford Place home on the night of Oct. 27 by an unknown person.
An unidentified Black man in his 20s is suspected in the theft of a tip jar full of cash from the counter of Brueggers Bagels on Oct. 28.
