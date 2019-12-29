Genesis Diamonds in Brentwood was burglarized after someone entered the retail store through the roof between the evening of Saturday, Dec. 21, and the next morning.
Police say employees discovered jewelry had been taken from glass displays in the store when they arrived to work Sunday.
More theft
There were also two cases of theft from a motor vehicle in Brentwood in the week before Christmas. On Dec. 18, three vehicles on Stoneleigh Circle had a check book and cash taken out of them. On Dec. 23, an iPad was stolen from a vehicle on Moores Lane. A purse was taken from Uncle Julio's on Franklin Road after someone left it in their chair after dining on Dec. 13 and on Dec. 20, some credit cards were reported stolen from a desk drawer at a person's home.
A person was also robbed at gunpoint near the Brentwood Place Shopping Center on Dec. 22. The victim's wallet and its contents were stolen in the robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.