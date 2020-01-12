The Brentwood Police Department reported few crimes in its weekly crime analysis — a theft, phone scam and one case of vandalism.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from a desk drawer at Tristar Sterling Primary Care sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 06. No suspects have been named in the theft.
A man on Wellesley Way was the victim of an alleged phone scam on Jan. 7 that targeted currency on prepaid cards. No suspects have been named in the scam.
One case of vandalism was reported on the after a mailbox was knocked down on the night of Jan. 6 on East Wikle Road. No suspect has been named in the case.
