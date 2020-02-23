The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of thefts and a scam in their weekly crime analysis.
A blank check was allegedly taken from a man’s checkbook on Derby Glen Lane on Feb. 14. No suspect has been named in the crime.
A cell phone, credit cards and a Tennessee driver’s license was stolen from an unsecured area of a gym on Franklin Road on Feb. 18. BPD listed an unidentified black female standing at 5’9” and weighting approximately 250 pounds as a suspect in the theft.
An unknown amount of liquor was shoplifted from Grapevine Wine and Spirits on Moore Lane on Feb. 19. Police have listed an unidentified short, heavyset black male as a suspect in the theft.
One unidentified person was arrested after allegedly shoplifting cigarettes and a soft drink from Twice Daily on Franklin Road on Feb. 19.
An unidentified man was the victim of a ZipRecruiter Employment Scam that targeted cash on Feb. 20. No suspect has been named in the crime.
On Feb. 13, a laptop bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Big Horn Road and was later found in the road. No suspect has been identified in the crime.
A wallet was stolen from an unlocked car on Moores Lane on Feb. 16. No suspect has been named in the crime.
