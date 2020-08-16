The Brentwood Police Department listed a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including a residential burglary was reported on Aug. 7 at a Wilson Pike home.
Nothing was reported as stolen after it’s believed that someone entered the home by way of an unlocked door. Police have listed an unknown person in a gray 4-door Lexus or Hyundai as the suspect.
A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Granny White Pike on Aug. 5. Police have listed an unidentified male driving a dark blue Nissan Maxima as the suspect. The
One case of vandalism was reported after an unknown person prayed paint on a women’s restroom door at Crockett Park.
As previously reported, two catalytic converters were stolen from two separate church vehicles at Church of Christ on Concord Road and Remnant Fellowship on Franklin Road.
BPD has listed Larry Dale Rogers as a suspect after he was arrested by the Nolensville Police Department for similar crimes in Nolensville. Rogers, who is currently in the Williamson County Jail, has not yet be charged by BPD.
Clothing was stolen from Cater’s on Aug. 6. Police have listed an unidentified Black male and two unidentified Black females who were wearing masks as the suspects. Police said that the suspects fled from officers in a black Dodge Charger.
Police also listed an unidentified Black male standing 5’6” wearing a black shirt and jeans shorts and driving a Black Mazda sedan as the suspect in the theft of beer from the Franklin Road Twice Daily’s on Aug. 7.
