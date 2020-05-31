The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of thefts as well as one case of vandalism in their weekly crime analysis.
A resident was the victim of a missed jury duty scam on May 21 targeting gift cards.
Two unidentified black women wearing masks and driving a white GMC Acadia have been named suspects in the theft of tools and landscape lighting from Home Depot on May 22.
A commercial trailer with painting equipment was stolen from a home under renovation on Stella Vista Court sometime between May 22 and May 25. No suspect has been named in the theft.
A landscaping trailer was also stolen form a home under renovation on Williamsburg Circle sometime between May 26 and May 27. No suspect has been named in the theft.
A resident on Meadow Lake Road was the victim of a scam that stole money after items listed for sale on Offer Up. No suspect has been listed in the crime.
Unidentified people were arrested during a traffic stop after they allegedly stole tools from Home Depot on May 27.
One case of vandalism was reported on Waterfall Road on May 27 after a resident’s tires were slashed on their vehicle. BPD said that they have identified a suspect and warrants have been obtained.
Credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Wilson Pike on May 22, while another car was entered on Mansion Court on May 25 where nothing was reported missing. No suspects have been named in either of the incidents.
