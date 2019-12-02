The Brentwood Police Department announced cases of theft and vandalism in its weekly crime analysis.
The department reported one case of motor vehicle theft, which was reported after a vehicle was purchased from Land Rover Nashville on Nov. 6 with a bad check.
The vehicle was received in Wisconsin and charges are pending for an unidentified suspect.
Five reports of theft were reported from businesses.
Two unidentified suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing clothing from REI on Nov. 22.
One unidentified person was also arrested for stealing children’s clothing from Kid to Kid on Nov. 23.
Police are searching for an unidentified black female wearing a red wig, white sweat pants and a black sweater who left in a green SUV after allegedly stealing lighting and electronics from Home Depot on Nov. 24.
Police also listed an unidentified black female in her 30’s wearing a gray jacket and jeans who fled in a green Kia after allegedly stealing two jackets from REI on Nov. 26.
No suspects have been announced in the theft of money and snacks from a vending machine at Extended Stay on Nov. 22.
Three cases of vandalism were reported including the vandalism of a city concession stand and tennis court at Crockett Park.
According to BPD, the unknown alleged vandals entered the concession stand and caused an unknown amount of damage to the facility on Nov. 23.
A suspect has been identified and charges are pending against someone who allegedly kicked a vehicle on Ward Circle on Nov. 24.
No suspect has been identified in a window that was smashed by a rock on Kirkwood Place sometime between Nov. 25 and 26.
