The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis.
One incident of vandalism was reported after someone poured bubbles in the Sonoma Trace HOA fountain which damaged the pump on the night of Sept. 12. No suspects have been named.
Tires and wheels were stolen from a new vehicle at Lexus of Cool Springs on the night of Sept. 13. No suspects have been named in the crime.
One resident was the victim of an online scam on Sept. 10 that stole an unspecified amount of money. No suspects have been named.
One person was arrested for shoplifting beer from Kroger on Sept. 11. When Kroger representatives reviewed their security tapes they found that the unidentified suspect has stolen beer on two previous occasions which landed a total of three shoplifting charges against the suspect.
Police are looking for an unidentified Black male and Black female who were driving a red Dodge Charger with temporary tags in the theft of Ring Doorbells from Best Buy on Sept. 16.
A vehicle’s registration decal was stolen from the mail of a resident on Thurrock Circle sometime between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One person was arrested after stealing electronics from Best Buy on Sept. 12.
An unknown person fraudulently used a credit card to purchase building materials from Stewart Lumber Company sometime between Sept. 2 and Sept. 16.
Police are also looking for an unidentified Black woman in her mid-30’s who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card and withdrew money from an ATM at Twice Daily on Sept. 12.
A purse was stolen from an unlocked apartment on Wheatfield Circle on Sept. 12. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Christmas decorations were stolen from storage unit on East Church Street sometime between Jan. 6 and Aug. 25. No suspects have been named in the theft.
