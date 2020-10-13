The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of thefts in its weekly crime analysis, including the arrest of unidentified suspects in the theft of power tools from Home Depot on Oct. 1.
Household goods were reportedly stolen from a home under construction on Lehigh Drive on the night of Oct. 1. No suspects have been named.
A diamond ring and earrings were reported missing from a Northumberland Drive home sometime between July 1 and Aug. 15. No suspects have been named in the theft.
Police identified a suspect in the cashing of a fraudulent check at First Farmers and Merchant Bank.
Police listed an unidentified Black male standing 5’10”, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and a flag-designed face mask as the suspect in the fraudulent use of a stolen ATM card at several businesses on Oct. 2.
Police also identified suspects in the theft of alcohol from Kroger on Oct. 3.
Police have also identified suspects in the fraudulent use of an ATM card at two hotels between July 26 and July 31.
Police also investigated the theft of water from a home on General McAruthur Drive between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, but they have not identified a suspect.
Finally, police investigated the theft of power tools from a Maryland Way construction site on Oct. 7. No suspect has been named in the theft.
