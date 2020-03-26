Several thefts were reported by the Brentwood Police Department in their weekly crime analysis, including three cases of thefts from motor vehicles all on the night of March 17.
Two of the incidents happened at the same address on Arcaro Place where purses were stolen after the windows of each vehicle were broken, and one incident happened on Powell Place where a wallet was taken after the vehicle’s window was broken.
All three of the incidents list the same unidentified suspect who has been described by police as a black male standing approximately 6 feet tall who was wearing dark clothing and driving a newer model Toyota 4Runner.
Several general thefts were also reported, including the theft of 45 new tires from an outdoor storage rack from Tire Discounters on Wilson Pike on the night of March 23. No suspects have been named in the theft.
An unknown suspect withdrew cash and bought groceries with a stolen credit card on March 26.
A package with a kitchen knife set was stolen from the front porch of a Highfield Lane home on March 23. No suspects have been named in the theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.