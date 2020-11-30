The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including the theft of a 2012 Ford Focus that was left running at a Carothers Parkway convince store on Nov. 24.
No suspect has been named in the theft.
Police said that on Nov. 21 an unidentified Black male with dreadlocks wearing a purple hoodie in a white Dodge Durango attempted to seal an Audi Q7 SUV on Mallory Lane.
Several vehicles were also burglarized including a company vehicle on Sharondale Court belonging to Opus Luxury Cabinets that had it's window broken and tools stolen on the night of Nov. 11.
On the night of Nov. 22 a vehicle on Heritage Way had its window broken and a purse was stolen.
Another vehicle on Franklin Road had a purse stolen on the night of Nov. 23 after the vehicle was left unlocked. No suspects have been named in any of the vehicle burglaries.
Two cases of vandalism were reported including one incident where unidentified suspects broke the glass door to Defy Trampoline Park and entered and vandalized the business.
On the following night vehicles belonging to Williamson County Board of Education were spray painted by unknown suspects on Aberdeen Drive.
BPD arrested two unidentified people in two separate incidents at Home Depot on Nov. 19 and 20. One of those incidents involved the shoplifting of merchandise, while the other involved a suspect who allegedly palmed cash that should have been exchanged with the store during a purchase.
On the night of Nov. 23 a trailer and tools were stolen from a construction site that was a worksite for Trinity Masonry and Capital City Equipment. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Two residents were also the victims of a theft of money and merchandise in two separate incidents where fraudulent charges were made on credit cards. No suspects have been named in either of those thefts.
