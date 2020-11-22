The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of thefts in their weekly crime analysis including the theft of a 2019 Toyota Highlander on Franklin Road on the night of Nov. 15 after the key was left in the vehicle.
Police have listed an unidentified Black male wearing dark clothing as a suspect in the theft.
Four vehicles were burglarized with one incident taking place on Nov. 14 on Concord Road where a purse was stolen after the vehicle's window was broken.
On Nov. 15, two vehicles had their windows broken on Knox Valley Drive. A purse was stolen from one of the vehicles.
The following day on Nov. 16 a vehicle on Addie Glenn Circle was left unlocked and had a wallet stolen from it. No suspects have been named in any of the vehicle thefts.
Between Nov. 11 and 13 a suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at three businesses including Office Depot, Fleet Feet and Chill Spot. No suspect was named, but an unidentified tall, thin Black male wearing a sweatshirt and baseball cap was listed as a suspect in one of the incidents.
An unidentified suspect was arrested in the shoplifting of gloves and stain from Home Depot on Nov. 14.
On the same day an unidentified heavyset Black female with long black and blonde braids was listed as the suspect in the theft of merchandise and cash from Publix by way of a counterfeit check.
On Nov. 15 an iPhone was stolen from Best Buy by an unknown suspect.
A wallet was stolen from a victims purse while shopping on Franklin Road on Nov. 17.
Some time between Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 money was stolen from a citizens banking account by way of fraudulent withdrawals. No suspect has been named.
On Nov. 17 an unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $10 bill at Mapco on Moore's Lane to purchase merchandise.
Lastly a former employee of Acceptance Now is suspected in the embezzlement of money between May 7 and June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.