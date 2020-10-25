The Brentwood Police Department announced a variety of crimes in their weekly crime analysis including one residential burglary on Williamsburg Circle sometime between Oct. 15 and 16, where a wallet was stolen by an unknown person who entered the home through an unlocked door.
Two cases of motor vehicle theft were reported at Enterprise Car Rental on Wilson Pike Circle after two men allegedly failed to return two separate vehicles that had been rented.
Police have listed Christian Herring, of Murfreesboro, as the suspect in the failure to return a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on Aug. 25.
Police described Herring as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Another man, identified by police as James Ayers, of Charlottesville, Virginia, has been named as the suspect in the failure to return a 2019 Nissan Versa that was part of a complimentary rental from the business on Sept. 12.
Ayers is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds.
One vehicle was broken into through a rear window on Knox Valley Drive on Oct. 19 where a purse was stolen. Police have not listed any suspect in the theft.
Several instances of theft and shoplifting were reported including the theft of a Bushnell Range Finder from Golf Galaxy on Oct. 14 by an unidentified white man in his 30's wearing a white dress shirt and black pants.
One unidentified person was arrested after they allegedly stole garage top coat sealant from Home Depot on Oct. 15.
A diamond ring was stolen from Brentwood Jewelers on Oct. 16, allegedly by two unidentified Black males, one of whom was tall and thin and one who was heavy-set.
Police have listed an unidentified contractor as the suspect in the theft of money by way of a personal check for work that was never started at a Turquoise Lane home on Oct. 9.
A resident allegedly had money stolen from them after they responded to a fraudulent ad on Roomerster.com on Oct. 15. No suspect has been named in the fraud.
A fraudulent email was allegedly sent to a resident who was scammed out of Ebay gift cards on Oct. 19. No suspect has been named in the fraud.
A Toro zero-turn lawnmower was allegedly rented and never returned to Home Depot on Aug. 5, by a Mt. Juliet man identified as Chad Shoulders.
Police described Shoulders as a white male standing 6'3" and weighing approximately 324 pounds.
Finally batteries were stolen from a T-Mobile cell phone tower site on Commerce Way sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19. No suspects have been listed in the theft.
