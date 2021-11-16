Brentwood will soon see the installation of synthetic turf fields at Crockett Park for just under 90 percent of what it budgeted for the project.
The city has contracted Louisiana-based GeoSurfaces Global Synthetics Environmental LLC — from whom it is purchasing the turf fields — to install them at the 164-acre park for a total of $793,365 out of its $900,000 allocation from the Capital Projects Fund.
Lingering behind the purchase and installation is city staff’s recommendation that the residual $12,035 in the budget stand for contingency use.
GeoSurfaces was contracted through The Interlocal Purchasing System, or TIPS, a national purchasing cooperative that specializes in request-for-procurement processes and is sponsored by the Texas-based Region VIII Education Service Center.
The City Commission’s Sept. 27 meeting saw the approval of a memorandum that detailed the expectations both parties had for the project. Procurement had initially been necessitated by Brentwood Baseball, Inc. — the incorporation of what is colloquially known as Brentwood Ball Club headquartered at Lipscomb Elementary — bringing a request to city officials for artificial installations on Crockett Park’s two youth baseball fields. The Parks and Recreation Department formalized the proposal with a request for the authorization of a deal with GeoSurfaces.
In the procurement process, GeoSurfaces beat out bids from Marietta, Ga.-based Deluxe Athletics and Bonnieville, Ky.-based TURFalliance for $845,970 and over $1.1 million respectively.
Crockett Park features the historic Cool Springs House and the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, which bring all manner of events to the park like the Brentwood Summer Concert Series and the annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks display. It hosts an elaborate community playground built in 1993 and eight multipurpose fields — two of which are lighted — and eight lighted baseball and softball diamonds.
Crockett Park was also slated to house the new headquarters for the Parks Department, which will not come to fruition for several years after funding for its development was postponed until fiscal 2024 in the city’s six-year Capital Improvements Program, and within a comparable timeframe, the program also allots $1.875 million for the development of new playgrounds at both Crockett and Granny White Parks.
The Eddy Arnold Amphitheater alone has also already attracted several large expenditures with $15,000 to replace its doors, $25,000 for sanitation maintenance and work yet to be completed to replace its roof with dollars included in the six-year plan’s $1.43 million for proactive major maintenance projects at existing park facilities.
