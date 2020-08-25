Middle Tennessee’s newest pubic company announced its second acquisition in a week Tuesday morning, one that comes with a very well-known new investor.
Life sciences logistics company Cryoport has agreed to pay publicly traded Chart Industries $320 million in cash for MVE Biological Solutions, which is headquartered north of Atlanta and runs its three main facilities there, in Minnesota and in China.
MVE has been making some shipping equipment for Cryoport for several years and its cryogenic equipment and tanks are expected to be in high demand in the coming years as the pharmaceutical sector ramps up the development of cell and gene therapies.
“We know what’s coming for this industry. It’s a shortage of storage and a shortage of equipment,” CEO Jerry Shelton told analysts and investors Tuesday morning. “This is a hand-in-glove fit.”
The acquisitions of MVE and of France-based CRYOPDP are forecast to grow Cryoport’s revenue run rate to more than $160 million, four times the company’s number for the 12 months ended June 30. The company less than a year ago moved its home office to Brentwood from Southern California and today works with about 265 clients in more than 100 countries.
The planned MVE acquisition is being majority-funded by investment titan Blackstone, which is pumping $275 million into Cryoport preferred convertible and common stock and will add one of its senior managing directors to Cryoport when the MVE deal is wrapped up. That’s expected late this year and will add more than 220 employees and 300 customers to Cryoport’s roster.
Shares of Cryoport (Ticker: CYRX) were up nearly 5 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company is now valued at nearly $1.5 billion.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.