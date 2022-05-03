The four incumbents from the Williamson County Board of Education who ran in Tuesday night’s Republican primaries will move on to face challengers in August after winning their district seats, per the unofficial tally.
Eric Welch, who has represented District 10 for a total of nearly 10 years in two separate terms, barely got by Ali Adair with 699 votes to her 661, or 51%.
Josh Brown, who took over as District 4 rep after he was appointed by the Williamson County Commission to replace Brad Fiscus last fall, beat Elliott Franklin by a margin of 820-606, or 57% of the votes. Welch will face Democrat Jennifer Haile and independents William “Doc” Holladay and Tangie Lane in August. Brown goes against Democrat Bob Britton and independent Del Wright.
Dan Cash from District 2 and District 6 representative Jay Galbreath had no opponents in the primary, and will be taking on challengers at the Aug. 4 general election. Cash meets Tiffany Eccles, an independent, while Galbreath goes against Kristi Bidinger and Deborah Pace, both independents.
In District 8, a seat that had been held by Candy Emerson before she vacated it a few months ago, Republican Donna Clements defeated Shauna Graham by a count of 1,150 votes to 858, or 57%, in that primary. She will face independent Ken Chilton in August.
Drason Beasely, who serves as the director of the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center, outlasted Jamie Lima with 1,039 votes to 764, or 58%, to win the District 12 Republican nomination. He will go against current board chair Nancy Garrett, registered as an independent, in August.
