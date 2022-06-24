Currey Ingram Academy made three personnel changes to its leadership this week.
Longtime employee Kelly Fish has been promoted to work as the new Assistant Head of School for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives for the school.
She worked as the school's Director of Athletics for the 11 years before taking on the new role.
"For the last 11 years, she has devoted her life to Mustang Athletics, transforming the lives of countless student-athletes and coaches," a release from the school reads. "In her new role, she will be supervising the efforts of admission, marketing, development, technology, health services and more, including athletics."
Replacing Fish as the school's Director of Athletics for grades 5-12 will be Reid McFadden, who has worked as a coach for 14 years with the school and as the Assistant Director of Residential Life, a role he will hold to despite the promotion.
He will continue in his work as the boys' basketball coach.
"Coach Reid is looking forward to serving the school in this new role and working with and serving students, families and coaches to enhance their experience with Mustang Athletics," a release says.
Miranda Bargdill is being promoted as the school's new Assistant Athletic Director after working as a coach in volleyball, basketball and track and field with the school.
"She is excited to bring her athletic background to Mustang Athletics and to work with the student-athletes and coaches in this new role," a release reads.
All three will begin their work on July 1.
