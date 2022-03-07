On Friday, March 4, Currey Ingram Academy senior James Smith signed a letter of intent to play tennis for Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va., after he graduates in May, per a press release.
Smith, who hasn’t been able to participate in high school tennis since 2019 due to the pandemic, has continued participating in individual tennis tournaments in Middle Tennessee and the southeast.
Smith will participate in his senior tennis season for the Mustangs this spring, starting with the home opener on Tuesday, March 22.
Smith celebrated this accomplishment with his family, friends and CIA team on Friday, March 4, with a celebratory signing day.
“I’m so happy for James and his family for this amazing opportunity to play collegiate tennis,” said Kelly Fish, Athletic Director at Currey Ingram Academy.
“James has worked so hard and managed the adversity of no school seasons due to the pandemic with grace and class. He continued to put in the time and effort to accomplish his goal of playing at the next level. In a short time, James has left an incredible impact on Mustang Athletics.”
