Vanderbilt alum Jay Cutler has a new job, and a new business partner.
The former Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback is the new chief design officer of Nashville-based digital media and lifestyle company Outsider.com, which was founded with Shannon Terry, the creator of Rivals.com, 247Sports and On3.com.
“Obviously, Jay has many talents, but those that know him will tell you that he is a creative savant,” Terry said in a release. “He led the efforts to develop the Outsider mark and brand mission and is now creating a portfolio of products that are built from the ground up, with the highest quality of materials and craftsmanship.”
Cutler’s responsibilities for Outsider include expanding the company’s lifestyle division and working toward the release of a full line of Outsider lifestyle products. He also designed hats to be purchased in Outsider’s lifestyle store.
Outsider has a reach of 22 million users and more than seven million followers across its social media channels, according to the release.
Cutler launched CUTS last year, a fresh meat subscription box service with friend Pat LaFrieda, and he started a podcast series last August, Uncut with Jay Cutler, where he interviews friends, pro athletes and other celebrities as they discuss sports, food, entertainment, politics and other topics.
In four seasons at Vanderbilt, Cutler threw for 8,697 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was named a first team freshman All-SEC selection by the Associated Press in 2002 and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a first team All-SEC selection in 2005.
Drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Cutler went on to have a 12-year NFL career with the Broncos, Bears and Dolphins. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns and made one Pro Bowl in 2008.
