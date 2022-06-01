Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, will hold its annual Hope House ribbon cutting on Monday at 11 a.m., per a press release.
The event will take place at Dalamar Homes’ Enclave at Dove Lake community, located at 600 Silva Lane in Nolensville.
Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006, Dalamar Homes says it believes that everyone deserves a place to call home and works through its Hope House program to build a custom home in a select neighborhood each year. The release says all net proceeds from this sale go directly to Dalamar Homes’ local nonprofit partners, including Nashville Rescue Mission and Mercy Multiplied.
“While our vision centers around helping customers build their dream homes, serving as a strong community advocate has always been foundational to our mission,” Martin said. “We are proud to achieve that goal, address homelessness and give back to the community through our Hope House program each year.”
The Hope House program involves an initial groundbreaking ceremony, a home blessing ceremony during construction, where Dalamar Homes’ nonprofit partners sign the home’s studs and a final closing ceremony once construction is complete. During this year’s ribbon-cutting, Dalamar Homes’ community partners will have booths set up to share about their missions.
“After working alongside these companies and watching them work tirelessly for the community, we wholeheartedly believe in the mission of Hope House,” said Matthew Martin, CEO of Dalamar Homes. “We’re honored to serve families across Middle Tennessee and Central Kentucky by providing affordable custom home solutions and coordinating with strategic partners to address the core issues affecting these communities.”
To learn more about Dalamar Homes and their Hope House program, visit www.dalamarhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.