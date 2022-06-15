Sad news for fans of authentic, old-school Nashville meat-and-threes. After 31 years in business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria on Lafayette Street will close its doors at the end of the month.
In a message posted to social media and on the door of the establishment last week, Dandgure’s management notes that their last day of service will be June 30. Speaking to WHP sister publication Nashville Scene, business owner Dan Robinson — Dandgure himself — confirms that the property, which he does not own, is for sale. Nashville-based ATP Investments bought the property for $2 million in 2018.
Known for its daily specials, distinctive outdoor mural and extremely tasty sides, Dandgure’s has been situated in the downtown sliver of a neighborhood now known as Pie Town since 1991. Its motto: “Home Cookin’s Best Kept Secret.” Even so, the secret got out some — Anthony Bourdain shot a segment of his series Parts Unknown at the restaurant in 2016.
As the Scene noted in a roundup of daily specials back in 2018, Dandgure’s specialties include typical meat-and-three fare like meatloaf, barbecue ribs and Salisbury steak, as well as specialties like Buffalo fried chicken and jalapeño cornbread. It's also one of few places serving turnip greens anywhere near the downtown core.
Dandgure’s will be open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., until the last day of June. Get down there for lunch while you still can.
This story was first published by WHP sister publication the Nashville Scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.