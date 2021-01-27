Like it or not, Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Volunteers' new head football coach.
No, it’s not a sexy hire on the level of, say, Hugh Freeze or a Gus Malzahn — or even a Tony Elliott. But Tennessee fans should take comfort in the fact that new Athletic Director Danny White had a list of things he prioritized in new coach and he found someone who checked every box.
"Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses," White said Wednesday. "He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."
Sure, the 42-year-old Heupel doesn’t have the SEC pedigree of Freeze or Malzahn, but what he does have is a reputation for developing high-level quarterbacks and putting out offenses that rack up yards and score points in bunches.
UCF ranked in the NCAA’s top four in total yards per game — it was second in the country last year — and the 10 in points per game every year of Heupel’s tenure. Tennessee hasn’t cracked the top 100 in total offense during that same span.
In three seasons, Heupel led the Knights to a 28-8 record and three bowl appearances, including a win in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl over Marshall. UCF had just nine bowl appearances and four bowl wins before Heupel arrived.
In 2018, Heupel led Central Florida to a 12-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl appearance against LSU. He became one of just three coaches in college football history to have an undefeated regular season in his first year with a team. He was a finalist that season for the Associated Press’ National Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year and the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year awards.
"We brought Danny White in to hire a talented coach who can be here for a long time and build a championship program," Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "Coach Heupel has compiled an impressive record, and I think Vols fans can look forward to a bright and exciting future. We are delighted to welcome him and his family to Tennessee."
Before his time at UCF, Heupel was the offensive coordinator with Missouri in 2016 and 2017. The Tigers averaged more than 500 yards of offense both years (500.5 in 2016, 502.2 in 2016) and nearly doubled their offensive output compared to under their offensive coordinator Josh Henson (280.1 yards per game).
Heupel also helped Drew Lock go from a sack- and turnover-prone thrower to one of the top QBs in the SEC. Lock threw for 3,399 yards and 23 touchdowns in Year 1 with Heupel, then 3,964 yards and 44 touchdowns in their second year together.
Heupel also has coached other top college quarterbacks, including Sam Bradford and Landry Jones while at Oklahoma and McKenzie Milton at UCF. Bradford won the Heisman Trophy in 2008 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He led Oklahoma to the 2008 BCS National Championship game. Jones threw for 16,646 career yards, including three straight 4,000-yard seasons, with 123 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. In 2010, he led Oklahoma to its first BCS bowl win since 2002.
That track record of working with quarterbacks is music to the ears of Tennessee’s current stable of QBs, which includes 2020 four-star signal caller Harrison Bailey, 2021 four-star recruit Kaidon Salter and graduate transfer Hendon Hooker, who are all poised to compete for the Vols’ starting job in 2021.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
