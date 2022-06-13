Williamson Medical Center’s longstanding neighbor and community partner Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has signed on as the Williamson Medical Center Foundation’s first capital campaign corporate donor.
The announcement was revealed at April’s WMC groundbreaking and celebration by Caroline Bryan and Vicki McNamara, who serve as co-chairs for the foundation’s “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign which will help fund the largest renovation project in the hospital’s history.
The recent event marked the beginning of construction for the expansion project.
“One of the most important things we do at Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group is help where we can in our community,” John Gallagher, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group’s vice president and executive general manager, said in a press release. “Investing in this expansion is a great way for us to support Williamson Medical Center and the services they provide for our community and beyond.”
In addition to the capital campaign, the hospital says Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has been a valued and constant supporter of the hospital and foundation for many years.
“They stand ready to help in any way they possibly can,” said Leigh Williams, the foundation’s director of development. “Over the years, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has partnered with us on mask and crutch collections, and helps support our We Care Fund, which replaces car seats involved in an accident and assists new families in providing a good foundational beginning with a car seat, clothing, supplies and more.”
Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has also hosted car seat safety awareness campaigns, holiday events at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, has recognized exemplary hospital team members through their Hometown Heroes events and has selected the foundation as beneficiary of several of their community giving campaigns.
“When we opened the Honda store in 1986, it was on the wrong side of the interstate,” said Darrell Waltrip, president, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group. “Once you crossed over [Interstate] 65, we were alone over here all by ourselves in the middle of a corn field.
“Eventually Williamson Medical Center became our neighbor and it’s been fun to see how things have grown from there. I'm proud of what they've done with the hospital, where it's going, and their vision."
With a projected cost of $200 million, the first phase of primary construction for the hospital’s renovation and expansion is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024. The Foundation’s capital campaign will help supplement the $150 million in bond financing secured from Williamson County to fund the project.
Touching nearly every department, the project includes improvements to Labor and Delivery, Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU), Cardiology, Emergency Room, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and more.
For more information about the “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign including ways to get involved and become a sponsor, visit wmcfoundation.com.
