Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) has again been selected as one of two “hometown charities” that Darrell Waltrip Subaru will support as part of the annual Share the Love Event.
Now through Jan. 3, the dealership will donate $250 to the charity chosen by customers who purchase or lease a new Subaru.
Darrell Waltrip Subaru has a longstanding history of collaborating with FOWCAC to promote and support quality of life for all animals in Williamson County, per a release.
Not only has this partnership helped pets find forever homes, it has also provided care for animals with special needs, contributed to the creation of programs that reduce stray cat populations and enhanced animal enrichment activities at the animal center.
"Life is better for the animals and people living in Williamson County because of the support we receive from Darrell Waltrip Subaru,” Ondrea Johnson, director of Williamson County Animal Center, said in a press release. “Their generosity greatly contributes to the programs and services we offer that make us a leader in animal care."
Call Darrell Waltrip Subaru, 615-791-1101, or WCAC, 615-790-5590, for more details.
WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed Sundays. The center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School.
