For the fifth year, the Williamson Medical Center Foundation has been selected by Darrell Waltrip Subaru as a beneficiary of the 2021 Share the Love event.
Now through Jan. 3, the dealership will donate $250 from each Subaru purchased or leased to one of two charities, including the WMC Foundation.
“Our local community has always shown great support for Williamson Medical Center through the WMC Foundation,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “We are honored to again be named a beneficiary of Darrell Waltrip Subaru’s Share the Love event, giving Subaru customers the opportunity to support our growing health system in a unique way.”
Over the past five years, Darrell Waltrip Subaru has donated more than $70,000 from the Share the Love event to the WMC Foundation, which supports the hospital through providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, funding capital projects, employee support and health outreach programs.
WMC recently announced a major renovation project, which will expand and improve the facility with world-class additions and renovations that will touch nearly every department of the hospital. The project will be supported in large part by the WMC Foundation and the hospital’s community partners including Darrell Waltrip Subaru.
“The WMC Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the WMC health system, and ultimately supporting the wellbeing of our community,” said Steve Powell, Darrell Waltrip Subaru retail operations manager. “We are proud to again select the WMC Foundation as one of our hometown charities for this year’s Share the Love event.”
Darrell Waltrip Automotive is a premier Buick, GMC, Honda and Subaru dealership located in Franklin at 1430 Murfreesboro Road. For more information on the Share the Love campaign, contact Darrell Waltrip Subaru at 615-791-1101 or Leigh Williams, WMC Foundation, at [email protected].
