After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station.
Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given.
“Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The Game,” McCabe said at the open of Tuesday’s midday show. “It is certainly tough to be the one to say that because Darren has been here since the very beginning and has meant so much to this radio station and to me personally.”
The station’s midday show, which airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also featured co-hosts Willy Daunic and McCabe, has been rebranded from Darren, Daunic and Chase to Chase, Willy and D-Mase, bringing on former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason.
McFarland got his start on the Nashville airwaves in 2004, and he was an original host from when 102.5-FM made the switch from contemporary hit radio to sports talk radio in 2011. He was also the host of the Nashville Predators pre- and post-game shows.
McFarland told The Tennessean that he plans to stay in Nashville and is hopeful his radio career can continue.
