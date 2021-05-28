Following a one-year hiatus, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl will return in 2021.
Bowl officials announced on Thursday that this year’s game will be on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
“We’re excited to have a kickoff date and time for this year’s game,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said. “After last year’s unexpected cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to Nashville’s holiday tradition returning to Nissan Stadium.
“We’re thankful for the support of our new title sponsors, TransPerfect, ESPN, Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium officials along with the Metro Nashville Government.”
Last year’s game was scheduled to feature No. 15-ranked Iowa and Missouri, but it was later canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak among several Missouri players, coaches and staff members. It was the first time the Music City Bowl had not been played since the game’s inception in 1998.
The 2020 game was also supposed to mark the first with TransPerfect serving as the bowl’s title sponsor. Franklin American Mortgage had been the game’s sponsor since 2010. The new partnership with TransPerfect runs through 2025 and lines up with the bowl’s new six-year contract with the SEC and Big Ten conferences.
It will also mark the first Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium since it went cashless earlier this year. Accepted payment methods include credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and mobile payment services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Fans who have only cash on them can purchase gift cards for stadium use at sections 108, 309 and 338.
