The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced Tuesday that it has confirmed the dates for its three signature outdoor festivals and annual black-tie ball for 2021.
Despite event cancellations this year due to COVID-19, the Heritage Foundation has been working to secure 2021 dates for the annual Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest, Dickens of a Christmas and Heritage Ball, according to a news release sent by the nonprofit.
The confirmed 2021 festival and event dates are as follows:
- 37th Annual Main Street Festival — April 24-25
- 47th Annual Heritage Ball — Oct. 2
- 36th Annual Pumpkinfest — Oct. 30
- 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas — Dec. 11-12, 2021
The Foundation is also exploring ways to expand the festivals and create a broader audience reach with virtual and new experiential elements, according to Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation CEO.
“Before we made the hard decision to cancel all 2020 events, we explored a number of new virtual platforms and online experiential components, which we are excited to incorporate in 2021 and future festivals,” Beasley said. “Our hope is to not only offer the public festivals attended by hundreds of thousands of people, but also extend access to our community’s cultural celebration to people everywhere. We hope both locals, visitors, downtown merchants, entertainers and craft vendors can get an early start on planning for 2021.”
For more information on participating in the 2021 Foundation festivals, contact [email protected].
