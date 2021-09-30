Although it wasn’t as extreme as Jurrell Casey’s comments about feeling discarded like a piece of trash, former Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis was also not happy with the way he parted ways with the team.
Davis, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets in March, told reporters on Wednesday that the Titans expressed no interest in re-signing him following his 65-reception, 984-yard, five-touchdown 2020 season.
“A little bit, I’m not going to lie to you, a little bit,” Davis said about whether he was bothered by the Titans’ decision. “But God doesn’t make mistakes and I’m truly happy to be here…I guess they just wanted to go in another direction. It’s all part of the business. I couldn’t take it too hard.”
After a strong debut with the Jets where he caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, Davis has since tapered off the last two weeks.
Through three games, the 26-year-old has 12 receptions for 126 yards and two scores – the only Jets receiver with a touchdown this season – and he ranks second on the team in receptions and yards behind Braxton Berrios. He’s been targeted 22 times.
“He is big, Corey is physical, he has made some contested catches, tries to play big,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think that is what we remember Corey being. It is going to be a difficult challenge for us. He has a good combination of size and speed, and he is a willing blocker.”
Davis admitted that he still keeps in touch with some of his former Titans teammates. He also downplayed Sunday’s matchup being a revenge game, stating he wasn’t trying to turn the situation into anything bigger than it already was.
“I’m happy for him at his new home,” Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “He’s a really good receiver, a physical receiver, a good route runner and he can play at all three levels of the field, so we’ve got to make sure that we cover him at all levels. It was fun going against him (in practice) last year…and [we’ve] just pick up on the new things he’s added this year.”
While the Jets will have all three of their top wideouts available on Sunday – Davis, Berrios and Elijah Moore – the Titans will likely be without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Josh Reynolds, the player Tennessee signed to replace Davis, could get his first start since joining the Titans in March.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented