Davis House Child Advocacy Center announced today a new holiday event called the Gingerbread Haus Spectacular.
Davis House hopes the event will raise awareness for children and families impacted by child abuse and other forms of trauma. The event will kick-off with a Media Blitz held at The Harpeth on Dec. 1, 2020.
The event will host a gingerbread house competition among professional bakers from around the country. The top four gingerbread house entries will win a prize package, which includes the display of each of these houses at The Harpeth in Franklin, TN from Dec. 1–13, 2020.
Local celebrity chefs and bakers, including Summer Deepe of Summer’s Sweet Shoppe, Nate Clingman of The Bearded Baker, and Devin Walline, Executive Chef of 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant at The Harpeth, will vote to determine the Grand Prize gingerbread house winner.
Each finalist gingerbread house will be sponsored. Current sponsors include Bank of England Mortgage, John & Kim Hunt and Ashley Fitz with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. One remaining gingerbread house sponsorship is available.
The four finalist gingerbread houses will also be available in a silent auction beginning Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. The winner of each gingerbread house auction will pick the location to display their winning house at such places as local schools, retirement centers or their own homes.
In addition, the community will have the opportunity to purchase a Gingerbread Home Holiday Kit. The kits are festive reusable canvas totes filled with goodies such as a do-it-yourself gingerbread house kit, Davis House mugs, hot chocolate, pre-sealed marshmallows and popcorn, and four ornament kits to decorate.
The purchased kits will be distributed by holiday-themed drive-thru pick-up at the Davis House Franklin location at 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 19. In addition, a limited number of kits are available for delivery with an additional fee, within 15 miles of the Davis House Franklin location on this same day.
“We are thrilled to bring this new event to our community,” says Dr. Brent Hutchinson, Davis House Executive Director. “COVID has made it challenging to feel connected. Our hope is this event will be a fun and safe way to celebrate the holiday season together while still apart.”
To be a sponsor, purchase holiday kits, bid on the silent auction or find out how you can participate in Gingerbread Haus Spectacular!, go to bit.ly/gbhs2020 or visit davishousecac.org.
