Davis House Child Advocacy Center will be hosting the 10th annual event known as Music That Matters — A Night of Songs & Stories Friday, Aug. 13, at the Franklin Theatre.
Previously called Rock the House Music Jam, the event features hit songwriters Tony Arata, Leslie Satcher and Pete Wasner. Presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, the event serves to raise funds for the services provided at no cost by Davis House to children and families in the community impacted by child abuse.
Arata's first No. 1 hit was Garth Brooks' recording of "The Dance." In addition to Brooks, who recorded eight of Arata's songs, the songwriter's works have been cut by Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Suzy Bogguss and Randy Travis, among others. Arata was inducted to the Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2012.
Satcher has written/co-written songs that have been recorded by everyone from Willie Nelson to Ariana Grande; Vince Gill to Sheila E.; George Strait to Sheryl Crow; Martina McBride to Keb’Mo; Blake Shelton to Bonnie Raitt, and many more. She has received multiple BMI “Million-Air” awards recognizing a song’s one millionth airplay and her incomparable vocals contribute to an astounding number of Grammy, CMA and ACM award-winning projects.
Wasner has played piano and keyboards for Vince Gill for more than 25 years. In addition to co-writing two No. 1 singles, "Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away" and "Whenever You Come Around," (both recorded by Vince Gill), Wasner also co-wrote two Top-10 singles, "One Night A Day" (Garth Brooks) and "Mama Knows the Highway" (Hal Ketchum). Artists recording Wasner’s songs include Bonnie Raitt, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Hal Ketchum, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Ilse DeLange, John Waite, Robben Ford and Joe Bonamassa.
“We are excited to bring this event back to the Franklin Theatre with an all-new lineup of talented songwriters," Davis House Executive Director Brent Hutchinson said. "This is a night of fun and great music, but most importantly, it helps Davis House continue to provide services to the children and families in this community impacted by child abuse.”
Cabaret table seating, premium first rows seating and balcony seating tickets include a pre-show meet & greet with the songwriters and features barbecue and beverages provided by Stroud’s Barbeque and Pennington Distillery. General classic seating ticket holders have concessions available for purchase and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Davis House.
For more information, contact [email protected] or 615-790-5900 x 104.
Davis House Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization which provides investigative, advocacy, family support and therapeutic services to children who have experienced sexual or significant physical abuse or some other traumatic event, as well as trauma-informed community education.
All services delivered by Davis House are provided at no cost. For more information about Davis House and the services provided, visit http://www.davishousecac.org/.
