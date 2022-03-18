Nonprofits in Williamson County and others in the Greater Nashville area have a little more time to apply for Hammersmith Support’s third annual web support giveaway, according to a news release.
The new application deadline is Sunday, March 27. The nonprofit that is selected as Hammersmith Support’s newest pro bono client will receive one year of website maintenance, including site backups and live staging copy updates, security scans and malware prevention, site optimization, monthly full site tests, submission to Google Search Console and 24 hours for new development throughout the year.
Any charitable organization that is an approved 501(c)(3) and has an existing WordPress website is eligible to apply online at www.hammersmithsupport.com/probono. The winning nonprofit will be selected in early April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.