The deadline to register to vote in the Tennessee Presidential Primary election is fast approaching with the last day to register on Monday, Feb. 3.
The State of Tennessee offers two ways for residents to register either online at GoVoteTN.com, or by turning in paper applications to their local county election commission office.
Forms can be picked up at those same local county election commission offices as well as be picked up from citizen’s local County Clerk or Register of Deeds offices or public libraries.
Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to the local county election commission office by Feb. 3, 2020.
Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online, and voters can also update their address and check registration status at GoVoteTN.com.
“It has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee, and registering to vote is the first step for Tennesseans to make their voice heard at the polls,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “State and local officials are eager to help our fellow Tennesseans.”
Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12 and will run Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Tennesseans will vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday primary alongside voters from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more on the GoVoteTN app available in the App Store and Google Play.
Voters can find more information at GoVoteTN.com or by calling the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
The Williamson County Election Commission is located at 1320 West Main Street, Suite 140, in Franklin, and can be contacted by phone at 615-790-5711 or online here.
