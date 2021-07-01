Last year at this time we were in the height of a pandemic lockdown where we spent MUCH of our quality time around the house, apartment or condo for months and months on end. Many used some of this time to get on the decluttering train and regain some order in your space, especially if you suddenly found yourself working from home, home-schooling and running a family restaurant out of your kitchen all at once!
A year later, most activities in the local area have returned to normal. People are out-and-about enjoying time with family and friends and are probably not spending much time on routine home maintenance activities because it’s SUMMER!!! It is hard to believe we are half-way through 2021 and summer! It might be time for a check-in with your spaces. Have your cleaning and decluttering habits returned to pre-COVID levels or did you maintain some of your newly developed cleaning and decluttering routines?
No matter how small or large your home is, there will always be areas that seem to attract clutter if we don’t stay on top of routine tasks. It is easier to maintain some order if you deal with little projects as they come up rather than putting them off. Have you travelled this summer and still have items piled in the garage from when you cleaned out the car? Are there items stored on a patio or deck from a previous season that never made it back into your garage or storage shed? What about items leftover from a college move or latest trip to the shopping warehouse? Take some time to do a quick review of your storage systems, put items back where they belong and if they don’t have a “home” and are in good condition, decide if they should be donated. As a bonus, now is also a great time to work outdoors while it is warm and sunny if you need to clean, organize or purge items from garages, porches or storage sheds. Spending a little time each day or even just once each week in your storage areas will help you maintain order and keep small issues from becoming big projects!
Happy Independence Day… "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
