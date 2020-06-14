The senior director at Deer Run Camps & Retreats is hospitalized with COVID-19 and double pneumonia.
The camp posted asking for prayers for Fred Reyes on its Facebook page on June 11.
"He is struggling to breathe," the post reads. "Pray for his quick healing and that he will have rest and complete peace."
The camp in Thompson's Station closed in late May after it reported that 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The camp's website says it will remain closed until June 28 at the earliest.
According to a press release and information on the camp’s website, 32 summer staff members and three year-round staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, and all staff members have been under a 14-day quarantine since May 31. No campers were on site, according to the press release.
Many of those who tested positive are asymptomatic, and others have mild symptoms. The camp has let those who have already registered know that they can reschedule for later this summer or even to the summer of 2021.
