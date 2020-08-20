Like many businesses and ministries in Williamson County, Deer Run Camps & Retreats in Thompson’s Station has had a difficult time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from the nonprofit ministry, its leadership faced the difficult decision in mid-June of canceling all day and overnight summer camps due to an outbreak of COVID among the camp staff.
It meant a loss of revenue so significant that year-round staff was reduced by nearly 50%. In addition, many retreat groups who were booked from March to October canceled, resulting in additional loss of revenue.
“Our hearts are broken over experiencing the unraveling of the diligence and effort that grew the Deer Run ministry over the last 24 years,” founder and CEO David Gibson said, “leaving us without opportunities to impact thousands of kids and youth during summer camps nor the ability to come alongside the thousands of retreat guests who come to Deer Run each year from churches, schools and community groups. We also were unable to pour into 75 college students who were not able to serve as camp counselors this summer.”
Although the loss of over two-thirds of the annual operating budget this year has been devastating, the leadership and staff at Deer Run are moving ahead in faith and hopeful for providing weeklong camps next summer.
However, to bridge this temporary shortfall and keep Deer Run operations from coming to a halt, according to the release, financial gifts are desperately needed to make it through the fall and winter months so the camp can retain staff, continue to operate and to plan, recruit and prepare for next summer’s camps.
To help in that matter, Deer Run families, stakeholders and others in the community are asked to give a tax-deductible donation to Deer Run’s GoFundMe campaign.
“Summer camp is our largest ministry impact,” Gibson continued. “The missed opportunity for this summer was over 3,000 campers. We want to be able to fulfill our mission to provide camp for children and youth next summer.
"Yet, without financial assistance through individual tax-deductible gifts, we will need to cut additional staff and will have a difficult time continuing our ministry through the winter. We are asking for support to keep this ministry going by helping raise $1.5 million by Oct. 15. This amount will allow us to sustain operations until next summer.”
Additionally, Chick-fil-A at Berry Farms is coming alongside Deer Run by providing a Spirit Week Sept. 14-20. Those mentioning Deer Run when they stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner during the entire week will lead to the nonprofit ministry receiving 20% of the proceeds.
Deer Run is open for families for day passes and overnight stay-cations as well as birthday parties, family reunions, work from here, remote school or homeschooling, and retreats for churches, schools and nonprofits.
Find out more about Deer Run by visiting https://deerrun.camp/or emailing at [email protected].
