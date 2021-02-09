Two defendants in a 2018 murder case, Dustin William Russell and Lyndsey Grace Bronston, both made a court appearance on Tuesday, charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 25-year-old Clark Cable at his Brentwood home.
Cable was killed on Dec. 3, 2018, and on Dec. 13, 2018, Russell, then 24, and Bronston, then 18, were arrested in Phoenix, Az.
They are both charged with one count of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, reckless endangerment -- discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, while Bronston is also charged with one count of tampering with evidence.
The duo was originally set for trial in February of 2020, but now like many cases, theirs was delayed due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a Tennessee Supreme Court suspension of all bench trials. Now they are set to face trial on July 26.
Defense attorneys aimed to stop some statements made by the defendants from being presented in a trial which they said could incriminate one another, statements which are included in hours of recordings.
The other motion aimed to suppress information regarding a warrantless entry into Russell’s home by Brentwood Police Department detectives that resulted in finding bullet casings that police believe are tied to the shooting.
BPD Detective Adrian Breedlove testified on Tuesday that police found 9 empty shell casings in the cul de sac in front of 1426 Dozier Court on the night of Dec. 3, 2018, as well as bullet holes in the home and its upstairs bathroom window, where Cable was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police also recovered a bullet from the upstairs bedroom.
As previously reported, police found an incoming text message to Cable’s phone that read, “This your house?” Breedlove said that the message that was sent at 11:01 p.m. was accompanied by a photo of a white male in a camo jacket holding up a Smith and Wesson M&P 45 caliber pistol.
“The photo was taken from inside of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and it was obviously at night,” Breedlove said, adding that the text was the first thing that led detectives towards a potential suspect.
Breedlove said that he was then able to tie that number to several online escort advertisements which led him to photos of Bronston and helped to uncover her identity.
Police were able to find out that Bronston was from the Tullahoma-area and met with investigators in Coffee County. Breedlove then interviewed Bronston’s mother who was at that time incarcerated inside of the Coffee County Jail.
Breedlove said that Bronston’s mother positively identified her daughter from photos and told detectives that she was with her boyfriend, Dustin Russell.
Breedlove added that Bronston’s phone last pinged along I-24 in Coffee County before it was apparently deactivated in an unknown manner.
The couple was previously arrested together in Franklin County, which helped lead police to Russell’s home at 13 Central Avenue in Tullahoma, a home in which he was the only person on the lease.
Breedlove said that they also spoke with Bronston’s sister who said that Bronston was believed to have stolen her silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, the same vehicle that police believe was used in the shooting and say had also been seen by neighbors at Russell’s home prior to the Brentwood shooting.
At this point Breedlove said his goal was to make an arrest of Bronston for whom they had an arrest warrant.
In attempting to find and arrest Bronston, detectives and an investigator with the Tennessee District Attorney's Office for the 14th Judicial District, which includes Coffee County, entered the Central Avenue home in a “quick sweep” but did not find anyone. They did notice several empty bullet casings in one of the rooms before leaving the home.
“Our mission was to find her,” Breedlove said. “When we didn’t find her we left.”
Breedlove said when he returned to Brentwood he saw that had been emailed a surveillance camera recording of the shooting from a Brentwood home that he said audibly recorded 15 gunshots in 2.6 seconds, telling detectives that more than the nine shots they knew of had been fired at the home.
Police learned from speaking with Russell’s mother that he had mentioned the shooting, and later, on Dec. 7, found the Chevrolet Trailblazer at Russell’s grandmother’s Winchester, Tenn., home. While the Trailblazer was found, Russell’s grandmother’s green Nissan Sentra had been stolen.
Breedlove also said that detectives learned that Bronston had talked to someone about being wanted for murder, while they said that Russell had admitted that he shot someone to his mother.
It was then that detectives obtained a search warrant on Dec. 7 for both Russell’s home and for the Chevrolet Trailblazer, with Breedlove adding that the investigation had gone from primarily searching for their suspects to searching for evidence.
Some of that evidence collected by police included two empty bullet casings that police saw in the home during their initial sweep of Russell's home prior to obtaining the warrant.
Both Bronston and and Russell's defense attorneys, J. Gregory Burlison and Eric Larson, argued that police should not have entered the home prior to obtaining or even attempting to obtain the search warrant.
The defense said that police had no indication that Bronston was a resident there and could see no indication that anyone was even home. The defense also question Detective Breedlove's attention to the empty bullet casings in that initial sweep of the home.
Breedlove called seeing the casings "odd" but said that it wasn't until he saw heard the recording of the shooting that the bullets stuck out as possible evidence.
The state argued that exigent circumstances existed, which would be an exception to the law regarding warrants. The state says this caused detectives to enter the home prior to the search warrant, detailing specifically that their mission was to apprehend a murder suspect who they believed was a danger and attempting to flee.
According to the Cornell Law, an exigent circumstance is defined as "circumstances that would cause a reasonable person to believe that entry (or other relevant prompt action) was necessary to prevent physical harm to the officers or other persons, the destruction of relevant evidence, the escape of the suspect, or some other consequence improperly frustrating legitimate law enforcement efforts."
“They could have gotten a warrant, they could have, and they should have,” Larson countered. “I don’t think this rises to the case of an exigent circumstance.”
Bronston's attorney also noted that the bullet casings were specifically listed in the affidavit as probable cause for searching the home after police had already entered the home.
Williamson County Criminal Judge Deanna Johnson said that it could take a week or two for a ruling to be handed down on the motions.
Bronston and Russell are currently scheduled to face a trial on July 26, 2021.
